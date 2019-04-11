Baby Boom At Westwood Elementary School In Greenwood

Posted 10:11 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, April 11, 2019

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Westwood Elementary School in Greenwood is growing and growing... and growing!

10 teachers and counselors in the same building have welcomed new babies or found out they were expecting during the 2018-2019 school year. All the photos were taken by second-grade teacher Hollie Husband:

From left to right: Jacy Mask - 1st grade teacher and son Hudson, Emilee Garner - K-1 counselor and daughter Hadlee, Lindsey Hart - Kindergarten teacher and daughter Bennett, Derek Bull - grades 2-4 counselor and daughter Harper, Emily Moschner - Kindergarten teacher (due 4/23/19), Brittney Shook - 1st grade teacher, Jessica Carson - 1st grade teacher (due 7/14/19), Kacey Proctor - Kindergarten teacher (due August 2019), Taylor McCollum - 4th grade teacher (due October 2019), Kaitlin Sandifer - Special Education (due December 2019)

Hudson and Hadlee

The two oldest are Hudson Mask (born August 10, 2018) and Hadlee Garner (born August 20, 2018).

Bennett

They're followed by Bennett Hart, born on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2019.

Harper

The littlest one is Harper Bull. She's just four weeks old - born March 14, 2019.

Congratulations to all of these families on their new additions!

