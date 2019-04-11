Baby Boom At Westwood Elementary School In Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Westwood Elementary School in Greenwood is growing and growing... and growing!

10 teachers and counselors in the same building have welcomed new babies or found out they were expecting during the 2018-2019 school year. All the photos were taken by second-grade teacher Hollie Husband:

The two oldest are Hudson Mask (born August 10, 2018) and Hadlee Garner (born August 20, 2018).

They're followed by Bennett Hart, born on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2019.

The littlest one is Harper Bull. She's just four weeks old - born March 14, 2019.

Congratulations to all of these families on their new additions!