FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison for drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

Mike Seeney, 33, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In September 2018, Seeney was arrested at a local gas station when investigators found over 50 grams of meth in his vehicle.

On Thursday (April 11) Seeney was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.