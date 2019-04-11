Fayetteville Police Searching For Scrubs Wearing Thief Using Stolen Credit Card

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who was caught using a stolen debit/credit card at a local Walmart.

Police show a picture of the suspect who appears to be wearing blue scrubs.

It’s reported that he used the stolen debit/credit card to buy more scrubs.

He was caught on surveillance cameras leaving the parking lot in a silver car. The car model and license plate number were not disclosed by police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective R. Knotts with the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520.