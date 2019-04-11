Fayetteville Woman Dies In Crash Involving Semi

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is dead after being involved in an accident with a Freightliner truck on I-40 near Roland Thursday (April 11).

30-year-old Adrianne Sisco was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS from multiple injuries sustained in the crash. She has been transported to Forever Memories Funeral Home in Sallisaw at the request of her family.

The semi was being driven by Abdinor Salad-Olow, a 29-year-old male from Columbus, Ohio. He was transported by EMS crews to First Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. He was treated and released with internal trunk injuries. A passenger in the semi, 39-year-old Abdirizak Abdullahi, was also transported and released from First Baptist Hospital.

What caused the crash is still under investigation.

Both drivers had seatbelts equipped, and no airbags were deployed in the crash.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released.