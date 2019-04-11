Fort Smith Police Investigating Shootout Between Two Cars On North Side Of Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are on the scene after at least two suspects in cars fired at each other near 53rd St. and Wilson Rd. around 8 p.m. tonight.

One of the vehicles was driven into the ditch and the suspect(s) ran off. That vehicle has at least four or five bullet holes in it.

One of the suspects was apprehended by a K9 unit, police said he was found with gun and narcotics. The suspect was not injured.

One witness said they heard what sounded like six gunshots and another said they saw a male drive into a ditch, and then ran from the car clutching his side.

Police are still investigating the scene and looking for other suspects.

Stay with 5NEWS as we receive more information on this developing story.