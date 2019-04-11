× Hackett Hires Michael Meador As Football Coach

HACKETT (KFSM)–Over the last five seasons, Hackett was a regular in the class 2A football playoffs thanks to Lonnie Hester. But when the veteran head coach stepped down in late March, the Hornets began a search for their new head man.

On Thursday, Hackett hired former Charleston player Michael Meador as its new head coach. Meador graduated from Charleston in 2010, and went on to play both wide receiver and defensive back at Henderson State University.

Charleston native @Coach_Meador23 has been hired as the new @HackettFootball coach. Had been as assistant at Rison. #5NEWSFFN — Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) April 11, 2019

Last year, Meador was coaching in Cleveland County at Rison High School as both an assistant football and head basketball coach.

While at Charleston, Meador played for current Alma coach Doug Loughridge and accounted for over 1,300 yards and 55 tackles in his senior season and was a part of the 2008 state championship.

Meador takes over a Hornet team that has made the playoff each of the past five years and won an average of nearly eight games in that span.