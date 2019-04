× One Injured In Rollover Accident In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Police are investigating a one-car rollover accident that injured a man early Thursday morning (April 11).

The accident happened on Highway 59 at the curved intersection with South 28th Street about 5 a.m. Police said driver in the one-car accident was very seriously injured and was taken away by ambulance.

Police did not yet know the cause of the accident.

The highway was temporarily blocked while the accident was cleared.