Ozark Montessori In Springdale Burglarized Overnight

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Montessori Academy was burglarized overnight on Wednesday (April 10), but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was stolen.

The school, located at 298 Holcomb St., posted on Facebook today that the school was working with Springdale police to “ensure its safety for our students and staff.”

The school referred questions to police, who hadn’t yet finished their investigation.

Police were still on scene assessing the incident.