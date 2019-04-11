Silver Alert Issued For 83-Year-Old LeFlore County Man

LeFlore County, Okla. (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man from LeFlore County with a medical or physical disability.

Authorities say, Harold Snyder of Heavener, Oklahoma went missing on Thursday (April 11) at 9:00 a.m. It’s not clear at this time where he was last seen.

It’s reported that he is in imminent danger of severe injury or death.

Snyder is wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a brown cowboy hat.

No photo of Snyder has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317.

