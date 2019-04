FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A “community incident” initiated a lockdown at Sunnymede Elementary School in Fort Smith on Thursday (April 11), according to Zena Featherston Marshal with Fort Smith Public Schools.

Undercover SWAT team members served a warrant at a home near the school, putting the school a precautionary lockdown.

The lockdown only lasted 15 minutes.

