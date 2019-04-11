WATCH: Bus Catches Fire After Collision At Fort Smith Intersection

Posted 8:48 am, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, April 11, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Five people were hospitalized Thursday (April 11) morning after a transit bus caught fire following a collision at Zero Street and Jenny Lind Road.

A video from a 5NEWS viewer shows the bus fully engulfed, with a smashed green sedan still in the intersection. Police believe the bus caught fire after its CNG tank exploded after the crash.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but four passengers and the bus' driver were taken to a hospital.

Their injuries weren't immediately known, but they were able to leave the bus on their own, according to Aric Mitchell, spokesman for Fort Smith police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.