WATCH: Bus Catches Fire After Collision At Fort Smith Intersection

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Five people were hospitalized Thursday (April 11) morning after a transit bus caught fire following a collision at Zero Street and Jenny Lind Road.

A video from a 5NEWS viewer shows the bus fully engulfed, with a smashed green sedan still in the intersection. Police believe the bus caught fire after its CNG tank exploded after the crash.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but four passengers and the bus' driver were taken to a hospital.

Their injuries weren't immediately known, but they were able to leave the bus on their own, according to Aric Mitchell, spokesman for Fort Smith police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

