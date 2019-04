Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — A car crash Wednesday (April 10) in Yell County left one woman dead.

Police said Tanicia Pack, 28, was driving west on Hwy. 154 near Crow Lane when she crossed the centerline, crashing into Emily Alexander, 18, who was headed in the opposite direction.

Pack was killed during the crash and Alexander was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock.

Alexander's condition is unknown at this time.