FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise are coming to Fort Smith this July.

The band will be performing at Temple Live on Saturday, July 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $45-75 but increase by $5 each the day of the show.

Click here for ticket information.