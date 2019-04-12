5NEWS’ Jo Ellison Receives Distinguished Alumnus Award

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma celebrated its 85th year and homecoming Friday (April 12), and one of our very own was honored.

5NEWS anchor and reporter Jo Ellison was one of two people honored with the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award from the college.

Mandi Broadfoot, a buyer for Hobby Lobby stores in Oklahoma City, was also honored with the same award.

Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley was also acknowledged with a Wall of Honor Service Award.

Congratulations on this accomplishment, Jo!