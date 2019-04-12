Arkansas Derby Could Happen Under Sopping Conditions, Final Race Of Kentucky Derby Qualifying Series

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — All eyes will be on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Saturday (April 13) for the 2019 Arkansas Derby. With rain in the forecast across the state, you can expect Hot Springs to be drenched.

Despite the rain, there’s a lot at stake on Saturday. It’s the final race of the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, and the winner gallops away with $1 million dollars.

11 of the top horses from across the nation will take to the track with a chance to compete at the famous Churchill Downs in Kentucky in May.

The horses competing are:

Improbable

Omaha Beach

Long Range Toddy

Gray Attempt

Galilean

Country House

Laughing Fox

Six Shooter

Tikhvin Flew

Jersey Agenda

One Flew South

Read more about the horses competing here.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Arkansas Derby on NBCSN from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit Oaklawn Racing for more details about events happening Saturday leading up to the race.