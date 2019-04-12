× Arkansas Drops Game One Against Vandy

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – It was a matchup of the aces when Isaiah Campbell took on Drake Fellows in a top ten faceoff in Nashville.

Campbell threw 98 pitches over the course of 7 2/3 innings and racked up nine strikeouts and no walks – but it wasn’t enough as the Diamond Hogs fell 3-2 against #7 Vanderbilt.

The scoring started in the second inning when Jack Kenley sent a line drive into left for a single. He came home off of a Casey Opitz two-out single as Arkansas took the early lead.

Vanderbilt got on the board when Ethan Paul hit a ball deep into left field, which went just past the reach of Christian Franklin. Philip Clarke gave the Commodores the lead immediately after on a 2-1 pitch over the bag at first.

Vandy added one more run when Austin Martin tripled down right field, and JJ Bleday hit a fly ball to bring Martin home.

Arkansas would make it a one-run game when Jacob Nesbit spun a grounder to first to score Dominic Fletcher, but it wouldn’t be enough to top the Commodores. Arkansas left nine runners on base in the loss.

Saturday’s game is bumped up to 12:00 PM due to severe weather threats in Nashville as the Razorbacks look to take game two and have a chance at a series win.