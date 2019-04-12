× Bentonville Square To Close Next Week For Sod Replacement

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The downtown Bentonville Square will be closed next week, and it could affect parking in the area.

The square will close starting at 6 a.m. Monday (April 15) for annual maintenance. The work will take place until 4 p.m. daily. The work will continue each day through Friday (April 19).

Some parking spaces around the Bentonville Square may be affected by the work.

The square is closing so the sod can be replaced. The annual maintenance is required to keep the square green in light of the heavy foot traffic it sees every year.

Additional information is available from Bentonville Parks and Recreation at www.playbentonville.com or by calling (479) 464-7275.