Eureka Springs Man Arrested For 2017 Homicide

April 12, 2019

Heath Wayne Owens, 48

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Eureka Springs.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heath Wayne Owens, 48, for his alleged involvement in a 2017 homicide.

Deputies say Owens and the victim were at a location on County Road 117 in Eureka Springs when an altercation occurred. They said Owens stated the victim had shot herself and her death was originally investigated as a “suspicious suicide.”

After receiving crime lab results and evidence linking Owens to the victim’s death, Owens became the primary suspect.

Owens was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

