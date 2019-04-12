JCPenney Offering Buy One, Get One For A Penny On Baby/Toddler Clothes This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — For anyone with a baby, or a little one on the way, JCPenney has baby and toddler clothing on sale for buy one, get one for a penny until Sunday, April 14.

JCPenney will honor an additional 20% on your total order when using the coupon code BIGDEAL3 or in-store using a printable coupon.

By placing your order by 3 p.m. you’ll be able to utilize free same-day in-store pick-up where items are available.

Free shipping to your local JCPenney store on orders of $25 or more and free shipping to your home is offered on purchases of $99 or more.

Buy one, get one for a penny applies to select Okie Dokie brand products.

Visit JCPenney’s website for details.