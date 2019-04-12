Man Pulls Gun On Minors During Road Rage Incident In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at minors during a road rage incident in Fort Smith.

On Thursday (April 11) Jeffery Pittman, 52, of Bonanza was driving on Massard Rd. in the Chaffee Crossing area when he slammed on his brakes, got out of his car and pointed a pistol at the minors in the car behind him.

According to a press release, the victims pled with Pittman to put the gun away. Pittman told the victims that they were following too close behind him, and then he fled the area.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Pittman and found a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber. Deputies seized the pistol, two loaded magazines and a holster from Pittman.

Pittman was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was later released on a $7,500 bond.