OK Foods In Fort Smith Awards Two Employees With Cars

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — OK Foods in Fort Smith is awarding a special gift to two lucky employees.

The company gave away two cars to employees who had perfect attendance for the first quarter.

The cars were Buicks and came from Harry Robbinson in Fort Smith.

The winners were randomly selected and everyone was excited about the big prize.

"Fort Smith this is the first time that we have given a car away we actually gave one away in our Albertville, Alabama location before but that was the very first one, I've been here for 28 years and this is the first thing like this in OK's history," said Christy Terry of OK Foods.

In the past, the company has given away vacation days but they say they expect to give away some more cars to employees in the future.