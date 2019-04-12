× Oklahomans Test Their Skills On ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Course

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Beginning Friday night, Oklahomans will have a chance to compete for the title of ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

The hit show is in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma State Capitol for a second year in a row, and reporters from our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR paid it a visit.

The show focuses on overcoming obstacles, and the crew has been forced to battle some obstacles of their own.

High winds earlier this week kept the crew from staying on track for getting the course finished before this weekend’s taping.

Thankfully, they’re not too far behind.

Last year, rain made things extra difficult for competitors.

Oklahomans have the chance to try out the obstacle course on Friday night and on Saturday.