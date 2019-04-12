One Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Barling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic was at a standstill Friday (April 12) afternoon at the corner of Highway 59 and Frontier Road in Barling due to a multi-vehicle wreck.

Police say the driver of a black GMC SUV ran a red light on Highway 59 and t-boned a car crossing Frontier Road pushing it into another car.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of SUV was cited for running the light.

Frontier Road was closed for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.