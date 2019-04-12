One Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Barling

Posted 4:47 pm, April 12, 2019, by

BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic was at a standstill Friday (April 12) afternoon at the corner of Highway 59 and Frontier Road in Barling due to a multi-vehicle wreck.

Police say the driver of a black GMC SUV ran a red light on Highway 59 and t-boned a car crossing Frontier Road pushing it into another car.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of SUV was cited for running the light.

Frontier Road was closed for about 45 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.