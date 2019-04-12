Redneck Run 5K/1-Mile In Springdale Means Lane Closures Saturday

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A 5K/1-Mile race in Springdale on Saturday morning benefiting a local charity will mean temporary lane closures downtown.

The Redneck Run 5K will take place from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. in downtown Springdale on Saturday (April 13). The event is hosted by the Springdale Parks & Recreation Department and the Springdale Senior Center.

All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels in Springdale.

The event includes a 5K race and a 1-mile run/walk. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $10 for the 1-mile. Children will get medals. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile will take place right after that start.

Awards will be given for the fastest five men, fastest five women, oldest “redneck,” youngest “redneck” and best outfit.

Registration includes a pancake breakfast and country music after the race.

During the race, several streets will be restricted to accommodate the runners and walkers.

Emma Avenue between Maple Drive and the Jones Center entrance will be closed. There will be small, coned-off areas along the curbs for running lanes on parts of Meadow Avenue, Shiloh Street, Allen Avenue, Maple Drive and Park Street near Emma Avenue, but the streets will still be open to traffic.

The city and 5K organizers are urging both runners and drivers to be cautious in those areas.