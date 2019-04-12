× Remains Found On Arkansas Campus Confirmed As Missing Man

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Police in Searcy say human remains found on a high school campus this week are those of a Louisiana man reported missing 20 years ago.

The Searcy Police Department says the remains found Tuesday in a wooded area near Riverview High School are those of Larry Don Madden. Authorities say the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory used dental records to make the identification.

Police say Madden was 26 when he was reported missing in 1999 out of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Authorities say he had been in the Searcy area working and staying with friends.

Searcy police say an investigation is ongoing.