Saturday: Rainy, Windy, And Cool

Lots of heavy rain and wind are expected for Saturday as a major system closes in around Arkansas and Oklahoma.



WHAT TO EXPECT:

1-3 inches of rain (heavier amounts south of I-40)

Wind gusts 40MPH +

Temperatures staying in the 50s

FUTURECAST SATURDAY

Rain bands will move in from the southwest and spread northeast. The heaviest rain will fall from 8AM until 6PM. There could be some rumbles of thunder in the River Valley Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms should stay below severe limits. The rain will come to an end Sunday morning. The clouds may clear before sunset as the weekend comes to a close.

RAINFALL EXPECTATIONS

-Matt