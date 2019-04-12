Stormy And Muddy Arkansas Derby Expected

Heavy rain will be pushing into Hot Springs Saturday morning. Two to four inches of rain are possible through the weekend as temperatures stay cool in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will also be strong with gusts over 40MPH at times.

RACE TIME – 6:43PM CDT

A lot of the rain will start to taper off by the race’s start, but with heavy rain all day prior to the event, everything will be soaked.

Severe storms are also likely in the area, especially just south and east of Hot Springs. A Level 4 out of 5 (Moderate) severe risk is in effect for southern Arkansas.

-Matt