VAN BUREN (KFSM) — One student was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a school bus crash Friday (April 12) morning.

The bus, carrying 11 kids, was hit around 7 a.m. by a passing vehicle on East Main Street, according to the Van Buren School District.

The student was transported as a precaution and parents were notified immediately. The bus sustained minor damage.