Trivago Spokesman Charged With DWI In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Timothy Williams, best known as the pitchman for travel site “Trivago,” was arrested this week after Houston police say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car in a moving lane of traffic.
Williams failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a blood drawer, she said.
When asked about Williams’ arrest, a Trivago spokesperson said in a statement: “At this stage, we do not have the full details of the situation, but we want to make clear that Trivago treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving which poses a risk to others and goes against the Trivago culture.”
Williams has had acting roles on “Cosby Show” and “Law and Order.” But he shot to fame as the rough-and-tumble pitchman for “Trivago.”
Williams was released on bond and will appear in court April 17.
Tribune Media contributed to this report.