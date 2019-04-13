A Chilly Rain Expected Tonight, Few Snowflakes Mixing In

After a soggy Saturday afternoon, one more push of moderate rain will arrive overnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Rain: NOW-7PM

Few Sprinkles: 7PM-MIDNIGHT

Chilly Rain: MIDNIGHT-8AM (Sunday)

FUTURECAST 7PM

Our afternoon’s rain band will lift northward into Missouri. A few showers will be possible in the evening, but they should be less intense.

The final wave of rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning could have a few snowflakes mixing in, especially in the higher elevations of Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s, but there is plenty of cold air higher up in the atmosphere to support a few snowflakes. Nothing should stick and this even will wrap up just after sunrise.

FUTURECAST 5AM SUNDAY

-Matt