Man Dead After Heart Attack On Race Track

Posted 1:59 pm, April 13, 2019, by

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark.—A man died after suffering a heart attack while racing on the Crawford County Speedway.

District Five Volunteer Fire Department members were dispatched after a call came in Friday night (April 12) in regards to an issue with a driver at the speedway according to the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management.

Witnesses said that a racer came to a stop in the middle of a lap when he began to have a heart attack.

The racer has been identified as William Schiffman.

Schiffman did not make it to the hospital, according to the Crawford County Coroner.

