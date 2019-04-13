Man Hospitalized After Lighting Himself on Fire Outside White House

Washington, D.C. (CBS) — A man lit himself on fire near the White House Friday afternoon, prompting U.S. Secret Service agents to intervene. The man has been transported to a local hospital for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, Secret Service said in a statement.

The identity of the man has not yet been disclosed. The incident took place around 3 p.m., and video footage showed Secret Service agents carrying the man to another location near the White House. Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police are searching two bags the man had in proximity to him.

“USSS Uniformed Division Officers responded in seconds, extinguished the fire and began to administer first aid,” Secret Service said in a statement. “Pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue was closed following the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.”

It’s unclear if the man had any intention of making a political statement, or what his mental state was at the time.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.