New Additions Announced To Disney+

Earlier this week excited fans finally received a date and a price for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+ (November 12 and $6.99 a month, respectively), as well as a sneak peek at a few exclusive shows and movies such as the “Monsters Inc.”-inspired series “Monsters at Work,” new “Star Wars” shows such as “The Mandalorian,” and all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons.”

But Oh My Disney just released a massive list of even more shows and movies to look forward to, including: