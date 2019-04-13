New Additions Announced To Disney+

Earlier this week excited fans finally received a date and a price for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+ (November 12 and $6.99 a month, respectively), as well as a sneak peek at a few exclusive shows and movies such as the “Monsters Inc.”-inspired series “Monsters at Work,” new “Star Wars” shows such as “The Mandalorian,” and all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons.”

But Oh My Disney just released a massive list of even more shows and movies to look forward to, including:

  • A live-action “Lady and the Tramp” starring Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp, available at launch.
  • An Anna Kendrick-fronted holiday film named “Noelle,” available in year one.
  • A film based on the New York Times Best-Selling novel “Stargirl,” available year one.
  • “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” which shows the behind-the-scenes of making “Frozen II” (both will be available in year one).
  • Every Pixar film and short in year one.
  • Two new Pixar shorts based on the upcoming “Toy Story 4,” available in year one.
  • “Captain Marvel” will be available at launch.
  • Four new Marvel Studios series, including one animated series, available in year one.
  • “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will be available in year one.
  • A “High School Musical” series set in the original East High with a new cast, available at launch.
  • A new “Phineas and Ferb” movie in year one.
  • A new National Geographic series featuring Jeff Goldblum called “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” will be available at launch.
  • “Magic of the Animal Kingdom,” a series that takes a look at how keepers take care of the wildlife at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT’s SeaBase aquarium, available year one.
  • Classic 20th Century Fox films including “The Sound of Music,” “The Princess Bride,” and shows such as “Malcom in the Middle,” though with no set streaming date.
