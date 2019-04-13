Severe Weather Causes Tree To Collapse On Home

MAUMELLE, Ark.—Firefighters responded to a report of a tree on top of a home Saturday afternoon (April 13) due to storms rolling through the area.
Crews said that the occupants of the home escaped without injury.
Crews covered the roof with tarp to prevent additional water damage to the dwelling and secured the utilities.
