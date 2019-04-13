× South Dakota Woman Dies After Falling Off The Hawksbill Crag

PONCA, Ark. (KTHV)—According to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, a 20-year-old woman died Saturday morning (April 13) after falling off the Hawksbill Crag at Whitaker Point.

Andrea Norton was with a group of college students from Sioux City, Iowa. She was reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo when she fell about 100 feet.

This is the second incident in that area this year. In the previous incident, a man fell about 20 feet and suffered head injuries.