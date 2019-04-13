Springdale Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Girl

Posted 5:27 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38AM, April 13, 2019

Springdale (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the communities help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

Kella Jeban was last seen at 317 Berry Street in Springdale but failed to return home from school Friday afternoon (April 12th).

Kella is 4 foot 9 and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater with a pink undershirt, and blue jeans. She may be wearing glasses and carrying a backpack decorated in butterflies.

If you have any information on Kella’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Springdale Police at (479) 751-4542 immediately.

