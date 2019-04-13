SWEPCO Reporting Around 500 Power Outages In Springdale

Posted 9:14 pm, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, April 13, 2019

SPRINGDALE, Ark.—SWEPCO customers in Springdale may be a part of the 500-customer-wide outage in the area.

SWEPCO’s map shows the outage to be based off of Highway 412/East Robinson Avenue near Parsons Hills Elementary School.

At this time no cause is confirmed, but the company’s twitter states that over 14,000 customers in the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region are without power.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.