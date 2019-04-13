SWEPCO Reporting Around 500 Power Outages In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark.—SWEPCO customers in Springdale may be a part of the 500-customer-wide outage in the area.

SWEPCO’s map shows the outage to be based off of Highway 412/East Robinson Avenue near Parsons Hills Elementary School.

At this time no cause is confirmed, but the company’s twitter states that over 14,000 customers in the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region are without power.

We’re working quickly, safely to restore power to 14,000 customers after severe storms with high winds struck the Ark-La-Tex Saturday. Additional storms may delay repairs already underway and cause additional outages.#TXWX #LAWX — SWEPCO News (@SWEPCoNews) April 13, 2019

