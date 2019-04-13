Tornado Touches Down In Texas As Severe Storm System Threatens Southeast

(CNN) — A tornado ripped through Franklin, Texas, on Saturday, as the National Weather Service in the state posted one tornado warning after another.

There were reports of multiple injuries, the NWS said, and CNN affiliate KWTX reported widespread damage. Trees were pulled up by the roots, roofs torn off buildings, and the cinder block foundation was all that was left of a mobile home in the town, which is southeast of Waco.

There are no deaths reported as a result of the storm activity in the area, Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told CNN on Saturday. The entire town of Franklin and neighboring Bremond have no electricity and power is expected to be back on by 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET).

To the north, dime-sized hail pounded the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Texas is seeing the beginning of the dangerous and severe storms forecast to slam parts of the Southeast and Ohio River Valley this weekend.

The powerful system will create the potential for life-threatening winds, strong tornadoes and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) for severe weather Saturday across parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley.

And Sunday, an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) stretches from Atlanta to Cleveland.

Severe storms possible from Texas to Mississippi

The first severe storms were expected during lunchtime Saturday into late afternoon across East Texas, Louisiana, southern Arkansas and eastern Mississippi. Cities such as Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, may be affected.

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said the warm air present during the afternoon will enhance the atmosphere’s instability, creating more energy for storms to tap into and aiding in their development.

He said the threat for severe weather is greatest at such times.

The storms most capable of producing tornadoes and large hail will be the individual, rotating cells that form ahead of a larger complex of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Tornadoes possible overnight in Alabama

By late Saturday, the storms were expected to organize into a line as they cross the western border of Mississippi.

The system will begin to move through Alabama overnight and is expected to reach Georgia by Sunday morning.

The energy from warm afternoon temperatures will diminish, but the risk for tornadoes will not be over.

“The storm is so vigorous that tornadoes are still possible after dark,” Myers said.

Tornadoes at that time can be especially dangerous since they are difficult to see and people are less likely to receive warnings while they’re asleep.

Georgia, the southern Appalachians and Ohio Valley

The most significant risk of severe weather is expected Saturday, but there’s still considerable potential Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued an enhanced risk across a broad area, stretching from eastern Alabama through the southern Appalachians and into the Ohio Valley. The main line of storms will begin to push into this area late Sunday morning and trek to the east on Sunday afternoon. The center said it expects the threat of severe weather to increase throughout the afternoon.

“Damaging winds appear to be the greatest threat on Sunday, but tornadoes will also be possible,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

The risk will slowly diminish as the system begins to weaken Sunday evening.

The Masters tournament may see exciting final round

Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club is included in the slight risk area Sunday as the Masters concludes.

The storms are expected to move through the Augusta area during the afternoon and evening, which could affect the schedules of some players finishing up their rounds.

The tornado threat will be lower by then, but damaging winds could still present hazardous conditions.

Either way, it could make for a delayed and an interesting end to the four-day tournament.