× Vanderbilt Rolls Arkansas To Take Series Win

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – Two freshman faced off on the mound in Nashville for game two, but Connor Noland remained winless in his time starting for the Diamond Hogs as Vanderbilt routed Arkansas 12-2 to take the series win.

It didn’t take long for Vanderbilt to start showing up. Noland was pulled after just 15 pitches and the Commodores lead 7-0 after one inning. Stephen Scott hit a grand slam before there was even an out in the inning. Eight of nine Vanderbilt hitters reached base to take the commanding lead.

Vanderbilt plated two more in the second after Kole Ramage took over for Noland. By the end of the third, the Commodores held a 12-0 lead. The lead came part from JJ Bleday who hit his SEC-leading 15th home run.

Arkansas didn’t put themselves on the scoreboard until the 8th inning when Jacob Nesbit doubled and scored. The Razorbacks added one more when Kjerstad hit an RBI single that brought Zack Plunkett home.

That would be all the Hogs offense could do for the day. The Commodores win gave them the series after the team scored seven runs before even recording an out.

Arkansas will look to prevent the sweep in game three on Sunday. First pitch in Nashville is scheduled for 1:00 PM.