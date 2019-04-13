WATCH: Soggy Saturday Ahead

A big weather system is in the Southern Plains is bringing us wet, windy, and cooler weather. No severe weather threat for us, but there could be a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Tomorrow will be less rainy and a little warmer.

FUTURECAST 10AM: Light rain showers begin to creep into NW Arkansas while heavy rain is moving into the River Valley.

FUTURECAST 3PM: Widespread heavy downpours are very likely across the area this afternoon. Some thunderstorms are possible but none will be severe. Biggest threats are lightning and high rainfall totals near 2 inches.

FUTURECAST 8PM: There will short break from the rain after dinnertime.

FUTURECAST 6AM: The rain continues overnight and into tomorrow morning. In the higher elevations of Northern Arkansas, there could even be some wintry mix, but it will most likely not stick or accumulate.

The severe weather risk is staying to our south in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

Afternoon highs will only be in the 40s and low 50s because of the rain.

-Sabrina