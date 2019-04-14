× Arkansas Lands Two 2020 Football Commitments

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Razorback roster just got a little bit brighter.

Two Texas native committed to the 2020 football class. 3-star tight end Allen Horace Jr. was the first to make the announcement.

100% Committed!!! My new home is on the hill in the ville!!! Want to give a special thanks to all the coaches at the University of Arkansas, I love you guys!! Thank you to every other school who believed in me as well it’s all love from this way!!! #Dreamville #Wps #UpNext 🐗 💎 pic.twitter.com/V1d2wJy5ZM — Allen Horace Jr. (@allenraay) April 14, 2019

Shortly after, 3-star offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford followed suit.

Horace finished up his official visit in Fayetteville on Sunday and chose the Hogs over Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Houston. During his junior campaign, the 6’4″ 233-pounder had 29 receptions for 468 yards and nine touchdowns. 247Sports marks him as the No. 28 tighet end in the nation.

Crawford took his official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday and picked Arkansas over other SEC schools in Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee. The 6’6″ 315-pounder also had offers from Baylor, Florida State, USC, Colorado, Houson, Oklahoma State, SMU, and Texas Tech.

Crawford was originally committed to Baylor, but de-comitted at the end of February. 247Sports lists him as the No. 71 overall prospect and the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation.

The duo made up the fifth and sixth commitments in Arkansas’ 2020 class.