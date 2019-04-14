× Arkansas Plates Five Runs In 9th To Avoid Sweep At Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – It took all nine innings for Arkansas to prevent a sweep against Vanderbilt, but the Diamond Hogs plated five runs in the ninth inning to come out with a 14-12 win in game three in Nashville.

Vanderbilt outscored Arkansas 15-4 in the first two games, but the Razorbacks were able to rally to complete a comeback on Sunday.

After one inning, Arkansas held a 2-1 lead over the Commodores. Trevor Ezell doubled to lead out, and Heston Kjerstad popped up to bring Ezell home. Jack Kenley singled to make give the Hogs their second run of the game.

Vanderbilt started to climb back in the second inning. After Ezell doubles to left to plate Jacob Nesbit, Arkansas starting pitcher Cody Scroggins gave up five runs in the bottom of the inning and the Commodores lead 6-3 after two.

Arkansas started to come back in the fourth, starting out with Casey Opitz hitting his first career homerun. Dominic Fletcher finished the hot inning with an RBI single to left to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Arkansas took the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single from Ezell, but Vanderbilt would come back to answer with two in the bottom of the inning.

Vanderbilt started to run away with it in the seventh, when Matt Cronin gave up two more runs to make it an 11-8 lead for the Commodores.

In the ninth, Arkansas fired out five runs to pull ahead with a 14-11 lead. The rally started when Matt Goodheart plated Casey Martin with a triple, followed by Dominic Fletcher tying the game with a single to center. Jacob Nesbit gave the Hogs the lead when he doubled off the left field wall to score Fletcher.

Zebulon Vermillion gave up a lead-off homerun in the bottom of the inning, but Vanderbilt couldn’t walk off the game and take the sweep.

Arkansas will return home to face off against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30