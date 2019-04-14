Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Leflore County Man Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAVENER, Okla.—Sunday (April 14) marks the fourth day an elderly man has been missing in Leflore County.

Eighty-three-year-old Harold Snyder went for walk with his dog in Runestone State Park after his breakfast Wednesday morning (April 10). Stephan Schneider, Snyder's son-in-law, said it wasn't that uncommon.

When he failed to return by Thursday (April 11), however, his family contacted Heavener police.

Volunteers from the community, the Leflore County Sheriff's Office and the Heavener Police Department scoured the state park and the town, where he was last seen walking near the First National Bank.

"There were search parties and they covered that mountain from the top to the bottom and we're really grateful for that," said Schneider.

Snyder's dog was located near the park, alone.

His family said that he likes logging, motorcycles, and the forest so he may try talking about those things if seen.

"He's friendly, he's [a] very likeable person, you know. He will talk to strangers," said daughter Sheila Schneider.

His family advised that he has dementia and is sometimes unable to remember his address.

"Be aware that he's not in his right mind and if you happen to see his picture, please call the authorities," said Stephan.

Snyder's family also advised that he had recently been wanting to return to Oregon, where he grew up.

"They're really thinking somebody might have picked him up," said Stephan. "You know, saw an old man alongside the road and gave him a ride. And in his state of mind, we don't know where he would have told them where home was."

The family said the ground search has slowed since no new leads have come in, but they will continue getting the word out.

"We've got flyers made up in English and Spanish that we're just going to go door-to-door and hand those out, because at this point since Thursday we haven't had any leads on where he could be," said Sheila.