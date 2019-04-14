Farmington Lifer And Softball Coach Randy Osnes Honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM)--For the last 23 years, the only coach Farmington softball has known is Randy Osnes. For his entire life, all that Osnes has known is Farmington.

"This is where I grew up," reflected Osnes. "You know I went to high school here at Farmington and this has always been home. I didn’t go to coach at any other place. This is my first coaching job, I’ve been here ever since and I plan on finishing here."

Those two-plus decades of work paid off, when in early April, Osnes was named National Federation High School softball coach of the year in Arkansas.

"It was pretty cool for me because I’ve been here for 18 years to watch him coach and I know how great of a coach he is," Madison Osnes, Randy's daughter said. "But to be able to have him recognized, it was really cool."

Osnes has led Farmington to the 2000, 2005 and 2011 state championships while finishing runner up four other times in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2018.

"He looked really ecstatic," said Madison Parrish. "He looked like he was having a great time and he was really surprised to be getting that. And just to have all his family here made it really great for him too."

Last season, Farmington reached the 5A state championship game but fell to Greenbrier 3-2. Now the Lady Cards dropped down to class 4A and are atop the 4A-1 conference.

"He’s been a really awesome coach for us for the past four years and I know all three of us seniors really love having him coach us," said Eliana Landwehr.

Athletic Director Brad Blew was able to keep the news under wraps for a couple of months, which just added to the announcement.

"Our AD was notified back in January and they let me know last week. It was pretty neat. They bought me a ring was the deal and they wanted it to be a surprise. Of course my whole family showed up and it was real neat," Osnes recalled.

"You can see on our fence everything that he’s done so we know that he knows what he’s doing and he can really help us and push us to get us to where we need to be and achieve our goal at the end of the year," senior Alyssa Reed said.

Farmington has just two more regular season games before the postseason, which culminates in the 4A softball state finals at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.