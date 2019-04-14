Former Cross Church Leader’s Son Up For Senior Pastor Position

SPRINGDALE, Ark.—As Cross Church looks for a new senior pastor, the church’s board of directors nominated the former pastor’s son.

Nick Floyd is the son of Ronnie Floyd, the former senior pastor at the church (and now the executive committee president of the Southern Baptist Convention). The church’s board of directors and members of the congregation have nominated him to take his father’s role as the senior pastor.

He currently sits as the lead teaching pastor for the church after attending school for a Doctorate in ministry.

Following the church’s bylaws, a special meeting will be held on April 28 so that a vote can be held at each of the Cross Church campuses during each service.