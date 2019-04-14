Mother Ticketed and Nearly Towed While Breastfeeding Baby in Car

NEW YORK CITY (CBS) — A mother is fighting a parking ticket she got after she pulled over to breastfeed her baby in New York City, CBS New York reported. Guillermina Rodriguez, a mother of four, was driving through midtown Manhattan on Thursday with her hungry three-week-old baby crying in the backseat.

“There was an immense amount of traffic. It took me like 45 minutes to an hour to just get from 42nd to 30th Street,” Rodriguez said.

She found a space to pull over. “Even though I saw it was a commercial area I’m like, ‘I’m not obstructing the traffic… Let me just stay there and I can breastfeed the baby there,'” the mother said.

Rodriguez then climbed in the back seat, and a few minutes into nursing, an NYPD tow truck pulled up.

“He’s backing up to tow my truck, so as I am in this position breastfeeding now I jump over to the front seat to honk so he can see you know, like, ‘Don’t tow my truck, I’m in here.'”

To read the full CBS News article, click here.