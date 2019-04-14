× Oregon Man Runs Into Burning Building, Rescues Neighbor

West Linn, Ore. (KPTV ) – A heroic man in West Linn ran into a burning house Wednesday night to save a woman inside.

At the time, the Goodell family was hanging out and making dinner.

Eleven-year-old Egan was the first to see what was going on and immediately got his dad.

“The kids come out yelling the house is on fire across the street,” Donnie Goodell said.

“The next thing I know he’s just flying past me and runs in the house.” Donnie’s wife Alicia Goodell said.

Donnie said the man who lives there was trying to get back inside the home to get his wife but couldn’t because of the smoke.

“I could tell he was panicking, and I think that’s what made me go in was seeing the concerned look on his face,” Donnie said. “I wouldn’t want to go out that way so I just figured somebody had to go in and at least try.”

He said he could hardly see but could feel the heat from the flames. Luckily, he heard the woman and was able to find her.

“By that point I wasn’t able to carry her out. I was feeling a bit weak, so I had to just put her down and just drag her out,” he said.

The fire trucks came shortly after, and for Donnie,, everything started to sink in.

“She could have been hurt more, I could have been hurt, my kids were freaking out. I knew I was scaring my kids by doing that, so everything just kind of sunk in a little while after,” he said.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said three people were injured. Donnie said that includes him and the couple. He had to be checked for carbon monoxide poisoning but is fine now. Officials said they’re all expected to be OK.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him, I mean I got a little worried sure but I couldn’t be more proud. I mean, he saved somebody else’s life,” Alicia said.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is still investigating what caused the fire.