Pleasant Start To Week, Storms By Wednesday

A beautiful, but short-lived, stretch of nice weather lasts for the first half of the week. By Wednesday afternoon, strong storms are likely to return to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Until then, southerly winds will be strong at times, gusting over 20 MPH.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly Sunny – Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Strong Storms – Highs in the 70s.

Thursday & Friday: Partly Cloudy – Highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will take a dip midweek after a cold front with storms sweeps through Wednesday.

Stormy weather arrives for Wednesday. A cold front will likely spawn severe storms with hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

-Matt