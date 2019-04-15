× Beaver Dam Flood Gates Opening At 10 a.m. Today

BEAVER (KFSM) — Some of the flood gates at Beaver Dam will open this morning (April 15).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that four of the seven flood gates will open starting at 10 a.m. for a release of 3,500 cubic feet of water per second.

Currently, both hydropower units are offline for repairs, so water that would normally be released through there will be released through the flood gates instead.

The Corps expects the gates to be open a couple of days. The Corps is currently at a level of about 1,120.7 feet. The goal is to get the level to 1,120.4 feet, but more water is expected with storms this week.

Those downstream should be mindful of the increased levels and water flow.

Daily lake levels are available on the Corps’ mobile app or by clicking here.