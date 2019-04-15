× Bella Vista Man Missing Since Friday Found Dead After Motorcycle Accident

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man reported missing since Friday (April 12) was found dead two days later after an apparent motorcycle accident.

Bella Vista spokesman Cassi Lapp said Dean Eshom, 61, of Bella Vista was reported missing about 10:20 a.m. Sunday (April 14). He was last seen Friday afternoon.

Eshom was found off Taransay Drive in Bella Vista on Sunday. He was already dead, and no foul play was suspected, Lapp said. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.